Bandits give Plateau communities quit notices

Bandits suspected to be militia have reportedly given quit notices to some communities in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State, warning the residents to evacuate the villages or be wiped out.

The quit notice, according to a resident of one of the villagers, Salama Yakubu, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, was served on residents of Sabon Zama, Gindin Dutse, Anguwan Tsohon Soldier, Anguwan Yuhana and Anguwan Mangu villages, giving them 24 hours to relocate from the communities.

“We got the quit notice on Tuesday where the Fulani bandits said we must leave our villages or they will kill all of us.

“We don’t know where we are going to run to and everyone knows that those people do not make empty threats. We are calling on the government and the security operatives to come to our aid.

“Last night, they went to Pinau village, surrounded the place and asked the residents to either leave or face an attack,” Yakubu lamented.

Wase local government area, the home of Ahmed Idris Wase, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, has seen several attacks by terrorists in the past few months.

In March this year, gunmen suspected to be herdsmen attacked Pinau community in the council where they killed a traditional ruler, Mustafa Ibrahim, the Garkuwan Yola, rustled hundreds of cattle, burnt down houses, farmlands and looted food items.

In April, the terrorist also attacked several communities in Kanam and Wase councils where many people were killed, injured and abducted.

The spokesman of the Operation Safe Haven in the state, Major Ishaku Takwa, has however, denied being aware of the incident but said the task force will investigate the incident.

