Bandits have become emboldened by failure of Buhari, APC administration –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is lamentable that bandits have become so emboldened by the failure of the APC administration to the extent of holding President Muhammadu Buhari’s home state, Katsina, to ransom.

The comments were made in a statement in Abuja on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan, as the party decried the failure of President Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress to contain the incessant killings of vulnerable Nigerians by bandits in Katsina State and other parts of the country.

Ologbodiyan said that the PDP was hurt by the horror and cruelty “our compatriots are facing in the hands of bandits, insurgents and kidnappers following the failure of the APC administration to get its acts together, tighten our security architecture and secure our nation, despite the huge resources it claimed to have spent.”

READ ALSO: Bandits storm Katsina communities, kill 40, r*pe women, vow to return for more attacks

The statement by the party read in part, “Our party holds that the situation, where marauders and insurgents, who had been pushed to the fringes by the PDP administration, have resurfaced under the APC, to the extent of occupying territories, ravaging communities and killing our citizens with reckless abandon, raises a lot of questions.

“It is even more lamentable that the bandits have become so emboldened by the failure of the APC administration to the extent of holding Mr President’s home state, Katsina, to ransom.

“Our party invites Nigerians to note that the APC has failed to account for the whereabouts of the political ‘mercenaries’ it imported into our country from neighboring countries, particularly from Chad and Niger Republic, to participate in its campaigns during the build-up to the 2019 general elections,” the statement added.

