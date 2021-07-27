Bandits hit Zamfara community in late night attack, kill scores

Not less than 15 people were killed on Monday night when heavily armed bandits invaded a community in Zamfara State, injuring many others in the process.

The bandits reportedly rode into the Jaya settlement in Boko District, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on more than 100 motorcycles at about 11pm, and raided the villages, mauling down the fleeing residents and inflicting serious injuries on others.

A resident of the community, Ali Aminu who confirmed the attack to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday morning via phone, said the bandits also carted away cows, domestic animals and food items.

“The bandits came into the Jaya settlement riding on more then 100 motorcycles and started shooting randomly.

“A few days earlier, armed men had attempted to attack one community around Jaya but were ambushed by vigilantes known as Yan Sakai, who had got wind of the attack by the armed criminals.

“The armed bandits retreated after several of them were killed but promised they will come back.

“So on Monday night, they reinforced and invaded the communities. They came on more than 100 motorcycles and when they laid siege, it was drizzling and people were taking shelter inside their houses.

“When they started shooting, the people tried to run away but many of them were shot. By the time the bandits left, about 15 people were killed and many others sustained injuries. They also went away with many cows, other domestic animals and food items.”

Calls and text messages for comments by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu, were not fruitful as at the time of filing this report.

