Metro
Bandits hit Zamfara community in late night attack, kill scores
Not less than 15 people were killed on Monday night when heavily armed bandits invaded a community in Zamfara State, injuring many others in the process.
The bandits reportedly rode into the Jaya settlement in Boko District, Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, on more than 100 motorcycles at about 11pm, and raided the villages, mauling down the fleeing residents and inflicting serious injuries on others.
A resident of the community, Ali Aminu who confirmed the attack to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday morning via phone, said the bandits also carted away cows, domestic animals and food items.
“The bandits came into the Jaya settlement riding on more then 100 motorcycles and started shooting randomly.
“A few days earlier, armed men had attempted to attack one community around Jaya but were ambushed by vigilantes known as Yan Sakai, who had got wind of the attack by the armed criminals.
Read also: Bandits abduct another monarch in Kaduna
“The armed bandits retreated after several of them were killed but promised they will come back.
“So on Monday night, they reinforced and invaded the communities. They came on more than 100 motorcycles and when they laid siege, it was drizzling and people were taking shelter inside their houses.
“When they started shooting, the people tried to run away but many of them were shot. By the time the bandits left, about 15 people were killed and many others sustained injuries. They also went away with many cows, other domestic animals and food items.”
Calls and text messages for comments by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu, were not fruitful as at the time of filing this report.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....