‘Bandits’ in APC responsible for confusion, insensitivity, failure in governance —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the existence of those it described as ‘bandits’, in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was responsible for the perceived failures in the governance of Nigeria.

The Director-General of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Dr Salihu Lukman, had on Thursday suggested that some APC leaders behave like “criminal bandits.”

The PDP harping on that, said the statement exposed the APC “as no better than a pillaging and treasury looting gang.”

In a statement by is national spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said:

“The fresh revelation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) brims with ‘political bandits’ has further confirmed why the APC has visited our nation with so much violence, power grabbing, election malpractices, human right abuses, unbridled looting and divisive policies under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

“The revelation has also further established why our nation can never move forward or have rest under an APC administration and why its government is bedeviled with confusion and insensitivity.

“It also showcases the reasons for the complete failure of governance and command structure in every sector of our national life under the APC.

“Our party invites Nigerians to further note the assertion by the PGF DG that some APC leaders are as “skillful in politics as the criminal bandits ravaging our communities, towns and villages”.

“This explains why our nation has never had a peaceful and credible election under the APC but always dragged into a political landmine of power grabbing, violence, killings, arson and continuous assault on our laws and the sensibility of Nigerians.

“It also explains why our once robust economy has been plundered to the extent that our once prosperous fatherland has been reduced to a debtor and beggar as well as the world poverty capital with worsened corruption rating, just in a space of five years.

“Today, under the political bandit-ridden APC, abuse of human rights, extra-judicial killings, suppression of the media, clampdown on dissenting voices and other such impunity are becoming a new normal while our dear nation now ranks as third country with the highest level of terrorism after Iran and Afghanistan, according to Global Terrorism Index rating by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP).”

