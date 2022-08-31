Bandits in Zamfara made N3bn in ransom from 3,672 victims in eight years —Govt Report

A committee set up by the Zamfara State government to review activities of bandits and terrorists in the state has revealed that between 2011 and 2019, terrorists collected more than N3 billion in ransom from over 3,672 abducted victims.

The committee which was headed by a retired Inspector-General of Police, Muhammad Abubakar, was mandated with the task of reviewing the insecurity situation in the state between June 2011 and May 29, 2019.

The committee was set up by Governor Bello Matawalle in 2019 to review the state of insecurity in the state as well as the activities of terror gangs.

Read also: NSCDC arrests three suspected bandits in Zamfara

In its report handed over to the Governor on Tuesday at the Government House in Gusau, the committee said apart from the ransom collected, about 190,340 people were displaced by the terrorists while 4,983 women were widowed, and 25,050 children were orphaned within the period.

The report added that within the same period, herdsmen in the state lost 2,015 cattle, 141 sheep and goats, and 2,600 donkeys and camels to rustlers while 147,800 vehicles, including motorcycles and others, were burnt or destroyed within the period.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now