Bandits invade Taraba Mosque, kill three worshippers breaking fast, abduct several others

The Taraba State Police Command, has confirmed the invasion of a Mosque in the Baba Juli village in Bali Local Government Area of the state by bandits who killed three of the worshippers, who were breaking their Ramadan fast.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Usman Abdullahi, in a statement on Wednesday, said the incident which occurred on Tuesday evening, also saw several others abducted by the bandits while some others sustained injuries while trying to escape.

“Yes, the Command can confirm that bandits attacked worshippers at a Mosque in Baba Juli village in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

“The details are sketchy but three persons were reportedly killed while some were kidnapped. Others sustained injuries while trying to escape.

“But we are awaiting more details from the Police Divisional office in Bali before coming out with a comprehensive statement,” Abdullahi said.

READ ALSO: Bandits attack Kaduna military base, kill 10 soldiers

Eyewitnesses, however, report that the heavily armed attackers who were more than 50, stormed the Mosque on motorcycles and began shooting sporadically, killing the three victims and abducted many worshippers from the Mosque, taking them to an unknown location.

A resident of the village who spoke on condition of anonymity, was quoted as saying:

“Yesterday’s attack caught us unawares. We were breaking our fast inside the mosque when we started hearing gun shots and there was nothing we could do to counter the terrorists.”

“Three persons were killed inside the Mosque by the bandits and many villagers were abducted and taken to unknown location,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now