Metro
Bandits kidnap another traditional ruler in Plateau
The District Head of Pushit in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Da Chief Dikyet Gupiya, has been kidnapped by bandits suspected to be Fulani militia who stormed his palace on Thursday night.
Eyewitnesses say the heavily armed gunmen broke into the residence of the traditional ruler after breaching the security and whisked him to an unknown destination.
A resident of the community who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on the condition of anonymity, said the bandits were shooting sporadically into the air to scare away residents of the town before breaking into the palace.
READ ALSO: Army claims it killed 55 bandits on their way to attack NDA
“So far, the kidnappers have not contacted the monarch’s family to make any ransom demand,” the resident said.
This is the third time a traditional ruler in the state would be abducted in less than three months following the abduction of the Paramount ruler of Pyem Chiefdom in the same Mangu LGA, HRH Charles Mato Dakat, who was kidnapped in December, 2021 while the District Head of Vom, Jos South LGA, HRH Da Gyang Balat was abducted early January 2022.
Calls to the Plateau State
Police Command spokesman, DSP Ubah Gabriel, were not responded to as at the time of this report.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...