Bandits kidnap two construction workers in Niger

Bandits on Monday abducted two construction workers in Niger State.

An eyewitness told journalists the incident occurred at about 4:00 p.m. along the Lambata-Izom in Gurara local government area of the state.

He said the hoodlums waylaid the construction workers in the area and shot sporadically before the victims to an unknown destination.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident.

He also said the bandits escaped through the forest after they were engaged by a combined team of police operatives and the military from Suleja.

