Bandits, kidnappers have taken over monopoly of violence from govt —Alaafin of Oyo | Ripples Nigeria

The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, on Saturday, expressed displeasure over the spate of insecurity in the country, saying that bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly on violence.

Speaking during the 51st birthday celebration of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, in Lagos, Oba Adeyemi said monopoly on violence should be the preserve of the government.

In a statement released by Adams’ media aide, Kehinde Aderemi, Oba Adeyemi charged the Federal Government to be proactive in making the South-West safe for the residents.

He said, “The monopoly on violence must be concentrated in government but, regrettably, we are not having that now. Bandits and kidnappers now have a monopoly on violence compared to the government, which is the reason we are in this current situation.”

Meanwhile, Oba Adeyemi commended Adams for his courage, steadfastness and doggedness in the struggle for the liberation of Yoruba race, noting that he had truly proved the gods right that his appointment was divine.

“Aare Gani Adams’ appointment is divine and based on merit. It took me over five years to consult widely and seek the support of the gods in the spiritual realms before he was appointed.

“He didn’t contest or struggle for it. He was divinely appointed and my prayer is that he will lead the Yoruba race for a longer time,” he added.

Also, the Onifegunwa of Ifegunwa, in Ile-Ife, Oba Adewole Adedire, who stood in for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said the traditional institution in South-West would always support Adams in ensuring the safety of the region.

