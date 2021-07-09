News
Bandits kill 10 in Kaduna communities
Bandits on Friday morning killed 10 persons in communities in Zangon-Kataf and Chikun local government areas of the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said security agencies had previously reported killings of citizens in Kibori, Katsit, and Afana in Zangon-Kataf LGA and Amana Kasuwa of Igabi LGA before the Friday killing of 10 persons in Zangon-Kataf and Chikun LGAs.
He said: “The governor condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and wished the citizens who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.
“He also directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to urgently assess damages at Warkan village and provide relief materials to the affected citizens.
“The disappearance of five youths from Kafanchan town of Jema’a LGA was also reported today by the security agencies.
“The governor appealed to the affected families to remain calm as security agencies are investigating the incidents.
“The governor has been receiving hourly briefings from action agencies on the attack at Warkan village in Zangon Kataf LGA, as well as the general security situation in the state.
“The governor had on Thursday and Friday interfaced with the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor and the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba Alkali.”
