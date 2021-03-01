Bandits kill 10 in Kaduna communities | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits have killed at least 10 people in fresh attacks in some communities in Zango-Kataf and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incidents in a statement on Monday.

He said the bandits attacked one of the communities on Sunday night.

The victims, according to the commissioner, include Goodluck Dauda, Regina Ishaya, Kurmin Gandu, Ishaya Aboi, Joseph Adamu and Hassan Joseph.

Other victims were – Ashahabu Abubakar, Ado Rilwanu, Sabo Iliya, and Mannaseh Matthias Danjuma.

Aruwan said the bandits razed 10 houses, two motorcycles, and bags of ginger at Kurmin Gandu village in Zango-Kataf LGA.

He said: “In Zango-Kataf, Kurmin Gandu Village was attacked by armed bandits, with five persons – Ishaya Aboi, Regina Ishaya, Goodluck Dauda, Joseph Adamu, and Hassan Joseph killed.

“In addition, 10 houses, two motorcycles, and 50 bags of ginger were set ablaze. Some dry season farmers lost water pumping machines and other valuables around the Zango Urban general area.

“Some survivors of the attack are recuperating in hospital. Meanwhile, search and rescue operations are in progress, and information arising from this will be communicated to the public.

“In addition, it took the military hours to contain what would have resulted in further violence in the general area.

“The bandits also attacked Sabon Gayan Village in Chikun local government area and killed four persons whose names were given as Ashahabu Abubakar, Ado Rilwanu, Sabo Iliya and Mannaseh Matthias Danjuma.”

