Connect with us

Metro

Bandits kill 10 in Katsina community

Published

45 mins ago

on

Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday killed 10 people in Yasore village, Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

At least 11 others were injured in the attack while the bandits looted several houses and stole money alongside other personal items in the village.

Residents told journalists on Wednesday the hoodlums also rustled several animals and set ablaze houses and food barns.

The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, however, described the incident as a reprisal attack by the bandits.

READ ALSO: ‘Defend yourself against bandits,’ Masari tells Katsina residents

He said: “The bandits were on a reprisal attack. 10 people were killed in the incident while 11 others were injured.

“Recently, members of an outlaw local vigilante group, Yansakai, had been going round the community, killing the Fulani and the bandits went there on a revenge mission.

“It is unfortunate. Any member of Yansakai caught henceforth would be treated as bandits. Yansakai remains outlawed in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

20 + nine =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord

The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
Investigations3 weeks ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals

On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...