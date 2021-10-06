Metro
Bandits kill 10 in Katsina community
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Tuesday killed 10 people in Yasore village, Batsari local government area of Katsina State.
At least 11 others were injured in the attack while the bandits looted several houses and stole money alongside other personal items in the village.
Residents told journalists on Wednesday the hoodlums also rustled several animals and set ablaze houses and food barns.
The spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident, however, described the incident as a reprisal attack by the bandits.
READ ALSO: ‘Defend yourself against bandits,’ Masari tells Katsina residents
He said: “The bandits were on a reprisal attack. 10 people were killed in the incident while 11 others were injured.
“Recently, members of an outlaw local vigilante group, Yansakai, had been going round the community, killing the Fulani and the bandits went there on a revenge mission.
“It is unfortunate. Any member of Yansakai caught henceforth would be treated as bandits. Yansakai remains outlawed in the state.”
