Bandits kill 10 in Zamfara villages | Ripples Nigeria

Bandits on Monday evening killed 10 people in five villages in the Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State.

The bandits, who came on motorcycles, also abducted several people and carted away large number of domestic animals at Dandamji, Gidan Runji, Doka, Yanmadanga and Yarkatsina villages.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Tuesday.

He said 10 bandits were also killed in a gun duel with the police operatives.

The spokesman said: “At about 11:00 p.m. in the night on Monday, the police tactical operatives deployed to Mada axis in a joint operation with the vigilante group of Hayin Daudu village and environ in Mada District of Gusau LGA responded to a distress call received from the village that armed bandits in their large number stormed the area with the intent to attack the innocent people of the village.

“The bandits who were armed with sophisticated weapons heavily engaged the joint police/vigilante operatives in a gun duel as a result of the encounter, ten bandits were neutralised while others escaped with possible gunshot wounds.

“Normalcy was restored in the area with rigorous confidence-building patrol being intensified to forestall a further attack on the communities.”

