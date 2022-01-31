Bandits kill 11 in Kaduna community

Bandits on Sunday killed 11 people at Kurmin Masara in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said several others were injured in the attack.

Aruwan said: “Security personnel have begun search-and-rescue operations and are pursuing the attackers on multiple fronts.

READ ALSO: Troops kill five bandits in Kaduna

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai has expressed regret over the incident and prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“He also expressed condolences to their families, and wished the injured a swift recovery.”

