Metro
Bandits kill 11 in Katsina village
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Thursday night killed 11 people in Dan-Kumeji village, Kankara local government area of Katsina State.
A resident of the community told journalists on Friday the bandits invaded the community at about 11:00 p.m. on Thursday and shot sporadically for more than two hours.
He added that the attack was the sixth in the area in one week.
“At about 11:00 p.m. on Thursday night, bandits attacked Dan-Kumeji village in Kankara where they killed 11 persons.
READ ALSO: Three Kastina youths rewarded for tackling bandits
“This is about the sixth attack we recorded in the area in one week. Almost on daily basis, the bandits kill or kidnap people in the area
“Residents of the area are living in palpable fear of attack by bandits,” he stated.
However, the spokesman of the state Police Command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the attack, said six people were killed in the incident.
