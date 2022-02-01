Bandits kill 11 security agents, others in Niger

Bandits killed at least 30 people including security agents in separate attacks in Niger State last week.

The hoodlums attacked Galadiman Kogo and other communities in Shiroro and Paikoro local government areas of the state on Friday and Saturday, set fire on buildings and took away food items.

The state Governor, Abubakar Bello, who confirmed the attack in a statement issued on Tuesday by his media aide, Mary Noel-Berje, said 11 security agents were killed in the attacks.

He added that several bandits were also killed in the attacks.

Bello said: “The criminals who were more than 100 invaded the communities in broad daylight, killed 11 joint security Taskforce members, several villagers and leaving many injured.

“The state government has already secured the order and clearance of President Muhammadu Buhari to carry out intensive military operations in the affected axis in a bid to flush out the miscreants.

“We have really run out of patience with the terrorists and we’ll use every means possible to bring an end to these incessant bloody attacks on innocent people. We’ll do everything to stop the killings and return normalcy to the affected communities.”

