Bandits kill 12 in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed at least 12 persons during an attack on Peigyim village, Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, said two persons were also injured in the attack.

He listed the deceased as Philbia Yusuf, Suzanna Ezekiel, Rahib Alex, Ishaku Bamaiyi, Deborah Ishaku, Tinat Bamaiyi, Zichat Kefas, Sunday Daniel, Hauwa Gabriel, Fidelia Samson, Sadia Donald, and Goodness Kefas.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai had expressed profound grief at the report of another deadly attack in the area.

“The Governor sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims killed in the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The Governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery. Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area as investigations into the incident progress.”

