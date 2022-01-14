Bandits kill 13 in Niger community

Bandits on Tuesday killed 13 in Nakundna village, Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

READ ALSO: Bandits kidnap 70 villagers from Niger community, demand N150m ransom

He also dismissed reports that 37 people were killed in the attack.

The spokesman said a police tactical team led by had been deployed to the area to prevent recurrence of the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now