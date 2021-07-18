News
Bandits kill 13 police officers in fresh Zamfara attack
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday killed 13 mobile police officers during a fresh attack on a police formation in Kurar Mota community, Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State.
The Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Ibrahim Zauma, who confirmed the attack on his Facebook page, said Governor Bello Matawalle has cancelled his political engagements in honour of the slain police officers.
He said: “Governor Bello Matawalle has just cancelled his scheduled political meeting in commiseration of the death of our gallant MOPOL officers at Kurar Mota frontline base.
“The governor is shocked over the bandits’ incursion which claimed the lives of the police officers. May the souls of those who fell rest in peace.”
A resident of Dangulbi town, who confirmed the killings, however, said the exact number of casualties has not been ascertained.
“I heard the gunshots coming from the axis I was heading to,” he said.
A source at Yarima Bakura Specialist Hospital said the bodies of the mobile police officers had been deposited in the facility.
“I counted bodies of dead police officers and several injured others who have been taken to the emergency unit. Two suspected bandits were also brought with gunshots injuries.”
However, the Zamfara State police command is yet to issue an official statement on the attack.
