Bandits kill 13 soldiers, 6 others in Kebbi fresh attack

Armed bandits on Tuesday killed 19 security agents, including 13 soldiers at Kanya village in Danko-Wasagu district of Kebbi State.

Five police officers and one vigilante member were also killed in the attack which occurred just 24 hours after the killing of 65 vigilante members in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Umar Babale Yauri, confirmed the incident when the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, visited him at the Government House in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

President Muhammadu Buhari sent the minister to Kebbi to commiserate with the government and people of the state over the killing of the vigilante members.

The SSG told Onyeama the government was making frantic efforts to tackle the state’s security challenges.

He said: “In the last three days, we lost about 65 vigilantes members. And even yesterday, we lost some military officers engaging with them.

“The issue of banditry was formerly a casual thing in Kebbi but in view of what is currently happening in Zamfara, the bandits are facing a serious challenge from the military, therefore, forced to come into Kebbi especially, the southern part of Kebbi.”

In his remark, Onyeama said he was in the state to condole with the government and people of Kebbi State over the recent killings in the state.

He said: “The President, Muhammadu Buhari extends his condolence to the people of Kebbi State. The President has urged Kebbi State to stand firm in dealing with the challenges of banditry.

“There will be no retreat and we will not be bound with the challenges of banditry and terrorists in the northern states.”

