Bandits kill 15 in Kaduna, police vow to apprehend them

An attack by bandits in Gonar Rogo village, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Tuesday, has left 15 persons dead.

The police in Kaduna confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday, and vowed to apprehend the bandits.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, in the statement explained that the command got a distress call on Tuesday through the DPO Kajuru that some armed men on motorbikes were attacking Gonar Rogo, a remote village in Kufana district, Kajuru LGA.

He said, “The attackers started shooting sporadically, attacking the villagers and in the process shot and killed 15 persons, and injured five others.”

According to Jalige, the command, not wasting time after receiving the signal, mobilised a combined team of PMF personnel, conventional police in synergy with the army and the local vigilante to the area.

He added, ”While we embarked on an intensive manhunt for the fleeing attackers, both the dead and the injured victims were evacuated to hospital.”

He said reinforcement had been drafted to the area “for intensive combing and patrol, with a view to forestalling further breakdown of law and order or reprisal attacks, as well as the arrest of perpetrators.

“The command calls on members of the public to continue to assist the police with useful information that could help in addressing these challenges and for the possible arrest of these criminals.”

