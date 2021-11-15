Bandits kill 15 in Sokoto

Armed bandits have killed at least 15 persons in Illela and Goronyo local government areas of Sokoto State.

The state Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, confirmed the incidents to journalists shortly before he presented the 2022 budget proposal to the State House of Assembly on Monday

According to him, three people were killed in the Goronyo LGA and 12 others in Illela in the attacks that occurred between Sunday night and Monday morning.

Goronyo and Illela are two of the local council areas where the state government ordered the shutdown of telecommunications networks a few weeks ago.

The government also banned weekly markets in a bid to check the activities of bandits in the state.

Before the presentation of the budget, Tambuwal condoled with those whose loved ones were killed in the attacks.

