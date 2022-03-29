Bandits kill 15 people in another Kaduna attack

Fifteen people have been confirmed killed in a fresh attack by bandits who invaded the Hayin Kanwa village in the Yakawada ward of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State, on Monday night.

Though the Kaduna State Police spokesman, DSP Mohammed Jalige could not be reached to confirm the incident, a resident, Obed Bobai, who spoke to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday morning, said the attack was the third in the past two weeks.

“Our community, Hayin Kanwa in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State was again, attacked by heavily armed bandits on Monday night.

“The bandits came into the community around 11pm and began shooting indiscriminately. In the process, they killed about 15 people while many others were injured as they tried to escape into the surrounding forest.

“The Monday attack would make it the third time our community would be attacked in the past two weeks and no one is coming to our aid,” Bobai said.

Another resident, Innocent David, described the situation as scary as the people have been living in fear, not knowing when the next attack will come.

“It is sad the way our communities in Giwa and other local councils in Kaduna South are being attacked almost every day.

“The killing and kidnapping of our people is getting out of hand and we just can’t help ourselves. It is as if the bandits want to drive us away from our ancestral homes.

“Every time these attacks happen, the government will release statements saying they are on top of the matter but they will not do anything to stop the bandits.

“The situation right now is terrible. Just yesterday night, (Monday)15 more people were killed by the bandits at Hayin Kanwa. They have been attacking Giwa since last week and we are in serious danger,” David lamented.

