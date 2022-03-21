Bandits kill 16 in Zamfara fresh attack

Bandits on Sunday killed 16 persons in a fresh attack in Ganar Kiyawa village, Bukkuyum Local Government area of Zamfara State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday, however, dismissed reports that 24 people were killed in the attack.

He said: “The command, in collaboration with the military, is currently conducting an extensive bush combing of the affected community.

READ ALSO: Bandits reportedly kill 33 people in Zamfara communities

“This is with a view to returning normalcy and apprehending the perpetrators of this bizarre crime.”

He urged the people of the state to continue to support government and security agencies with useful information on the bandits.

