Bandits kill 18 in Kaduna communities | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits have killed at least 18 persons in attacks on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the development to journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said: “Security agencies have reported a sequence of attacks by bandits on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas and these occurred over the last 48 hours.

“Anaba village in Igabi local government area was attacked by bandits and seven persons died.

“Many of the houses in the community were razed along with storehouses and barns.

“Also, bandits attacked Barinje village in Chikun local government area and killed eight persons.”

The commissioner also disclosed that some residents were abducted and many cattle stolen during the attack.

“An unspecified number of injured victims are receiving treatment in hospital,” Aruwan added.

He said the attacks on Anaba and Barinje villages followed the killing of several armed bandits by the military through aerial operations.

