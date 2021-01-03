Bandits kill 19 in Kaduna village

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Friday killed 19 people in Kaya village, Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

Nine other persons were also injured in the attack.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday, said trouble started when bandits attacked Kaya town and abducted some locals, including two married women.

He said the bandits were fiercely pursued by a combined team of volunteers from Kaya and Hayin Kaura village in Katsina State in keeping with their practice of supporting security efforts in their respective communities.

He added that the bandits during the confrontation abducted and killed one Shamsu Umar, a leader of the Kaya volunteers.

According to him, Umar’s corpse was in the forest on Saturday.

“On the same day, some persons came across some persons suspected to be bandits and in apparent retaliation for the killing of Umar, killed four of them,” Aruwan said.

The commissioner listed those killed during the clash as Hudu Shafiu, Madaro Madaki, Ibrahim Hamida, Ibrahim Mohammed Maidoya, Kabiru Maitakalmi, Ibrahim Kayawa, Danladi Daiyabu, Zubairu Mailemu, Awwalu Yahaya, Audu Sarkar and Mah arazu Adamu.

