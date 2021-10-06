Bandits kill 19, raze houses in Zamfara

Bandits on Tuesday night killed at least 19 people during an attack on Kuryar Madaro village in the Kaura Namoda local government area of the state.

Residents told journalists on Wednesday the bandits attacked the village for several hours, looted shops, and stole domestic animals.

One of them said the hoodlums also razed 13 houses and 16 vehicles, including those belonging to the police, during the attack.

The spokesman of the state police command, Mohammed Shehu, who confirmed the incident was silent on the casualty figure.

