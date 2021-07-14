Bandits kill 222, kidnap 774 in Q2 2021, collect taxes in 12 LGs —Kaduna govt

A Kaduna State Security Incidents Report for the Second Quarter of 2021 presented to Governor Nasir El-Rufai on Tuesday, has shown that 222 persons were killed, while 774 were kidnapped by bandits and other criminal elements in three months.

The report also revealed that bandits have been collecting taxes and levies from farmers in communities across 12 local government areas of the state before giving them permission to go to their farms.

The security report added that 266 citizens of the state were injured during the period under review, while 8,553 cows and other livestock were rustled within the same period.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs and Internal Security, Samuel Aruwan who was also present at the presentation, noted that 87 bandits were killed within the period.

While addressing newsmen after the presentation, Aruwan said:

“Banditry, violent attacks, communal clashes and reprisals in the second quarter accounted for 222 deaths across the state. Of this total, nine were women and eight were minors below the age of 18.

“Of the total number, 159 deaths were recorded in Kaduna Central Senatorial District (72% of the total recorded). 156 of these occurred in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs. Igabi LGA recorded 44 deaths, and Birnin Gwari LGA 42, Chikun LGA had 37, and Giwa LGA 21, Kajuru LGA recorded 12 deaths in the second quarter.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District had 54 deaths in total, of which five were women and four were below the age of 18. Kachia LGA had 21 deaths, followed by Jema’a LGA with 14, and Kauru LGA with six.

“The Northern Senatorial District recorded nine people killed in the second quarter which is around 4% of the total.

“Out of the 774 people kidnapped in the second quarter, Kaduna Central Senatorial District accounts for 555 (nearly 72% of the total). Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Igabi, Chikun and Kajuru LGAs recorded 550 of these. Chikun LGA had 148 citizens kidnapped, Igabi had 139, while 91 persons were kidnapped from Giwa LGA. Kajuru LGA had 89 kidnapped citizens, and Birnin Gwari LGA recorded 83.

“Southern Kaduna Senatorial District recorded 164 kidnapped persons, with Kachia LGA reporting the highest number of 111. The Northern Senatorial District recorded 55 kidnapped persons, with 37 of these from Zaria LGA.

“In total, 239 women, and 32 minors were kidnapped in the second quarter across the state. 20 persons were reported to have been raped across the state from April to June 2021.

“Citizens injured across the state as a result of banditry, violent attacks, reprisals and communal clashes numbered 266 in total. 18 of these were women, and five were below the age of 18.

“8,553 heads of cattle were rustled in the state in the second quarter, with most stolen from the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, which accounted for around 67% of the total (5,715),” he said.

“Furthermore, bandits have begun to extract protection levies from some communities in return for permission to cultivate their fields.

“Many farmers in these areas, fearing for their lives and safety, have abandoned their fields altogether. This has already begun to affect crop yields, and the threat of food insecurity looms large.

“The most affected communities are in the frontline local government areas of Birnin Gwari, Igabi, Giwa, Zaria, Chikun, Kauru, Kajuru, Kachia, Kagarko, Zangon Kataf, Jema’a and Sanga,” Aruwan said.

