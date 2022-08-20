Bandits kill 3, abduct 15 in Kebbi communities

Bandits on Wednesday attacked eight villages in Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The villages are Zagi, Tungar Rafi, Tungar Tudu, Keke, Kwaido, Sabongarin Kwaido, Tungar Chichira and Tattazai.

At least three persons were confirmed dead, many injured and 15 others abducted during the attack.

The Village Head of Zagi, Malam Muhammadu Lawali-Sule, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said the bandits stormed the village at about midnight.

He added that residents of the villages moved out in droves after the attack.

“The villagers collectively resisted the attackers but were overpowered by the bandits,” Lawali-Sule stated.

The village head said those injured in the attack are responding to treatment in the hospital.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Ahmed Magaji-Kontagora, who also confirmed the incident, said additional security personnel had been mobilised to the area to support those already on ground.

He assured the people of the communities that the bandits had been blocked by troops and prevented from gaining access anywhere.

