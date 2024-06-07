News
Bandits kill 30 in Katsina communities
Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least 30 people in separate attacks on communities of Dutsinma and Safana local government areas of Katsina State.
Eyewitness told journalists on Friday that 13 people were killed by the hoodlums on Tuesday.
They added that the terrorists also set buildings ablaze in the attacks.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq confirmed the incident in Safana LGA.
He, however, promised the attacks in Dutsinma and brief the journalists.
