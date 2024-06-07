Bandits kill 30 in Katsina communities

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least 30 people in separate attacks on communities of Dutsinma and Safana local government areas of Katsina State.

Eyewitness told journalists on Friday that 13 people were killed by the hoodlums on Tuesday.

They added that the terrorists also set buildings ablaze in the attacks.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Sadiq confirmed the incident in Safana LGA.

He, however, promised the attacks in Dutsinma and brief the journalists.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now