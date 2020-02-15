Bandits kill 30 in Katsina villages

Suspected bandits on Friday evening killed at least 30 people in Tsauwa and Dankar villages in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The District Head of Batsari, Alhaji Tukur Muaazu, who confirmed the incident, said 21 people were killed in Tsauwa.

He described the incident as horrible.

According to him, the majority of the victims in the village were old people and children.

Muaazu, who is also the Sarki Ruma, added that the hoodlums also burnt down houses, animals, and foodstuffs.

He said: “I have never seen this type of destruction in my life. The bandits arrived here (Tsauwa) about 7:00 p.m. on Friday when residents were about observing Magrib. Some were also preparing to sleep. The bandits laid siege to the village, killing and destroying anything they sighted.

“I appeal to Governor Aminu Masari to come to the aid of the victims. I will also plead that security in the community should be strengthened.”

The Katsina State Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, was also at the two communities for an on- the- spot assessment on Saturday.

He confirmed that 30 people were killed by the bandits.

The police commissioner said: “I still find it surprising that whatever could have been the motive, these people ( suspected bandits) could still carry out these dastardly acts. We are, however, after them.”

