Bandits kill Catholic priest during raid on his farm in Kaduna

A Kaduna State-based Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, has been killed by gunmen suspected to be bandits who raided his farm on Saturday.

Father Borogo who was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic, was reportedly gunned down by the bandits when he went to inspect his farm in the Prison Farm settlement along Kaduna-Kachia road, Kujama, after allegedly getting reports of Fulani herdsmen allowing their cattle to graze on the farm and destroying crops.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday morning, the Secretary of the state chapter of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria, Rev Fr Christian Emmanuel, said the 50-year-old Borogo was attacked by the bandits in what could be a failed abduction attempt.

”It is with a heavy heart, but with total submission to the will of God that we announce the death of Rev. Fr. Vitus Borogo, which sad event took place on Saturday, at Prison Farm, Kujama, along Kaduna-Kachia Road, after a raid on the farm by terrorists.

“Most Rev. Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, the Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna condoles with the immediate family, the NFCS Family of Kaduna Polytechnic, and indeed the entire Kaduna Polytechnic Community; and assures them of his fraternal closeness and prayers.

“Until his death, the 50-year-old priest was the Chaplain of the Catholic Community of the Kaduna State Polytechnic.

“Rev Fr. Vitus was also the Chairman of the Nigerian Catholic Diocesan Priests Association (NCDPA), Kaduna Chapter.

“He had gone to the farm on inspection after reports that Fulani herdsmen were grazing on it. We suspect he was killed when they attempted to kidnap him and he resisted. May his soul rest in peace,” the statement said.

Efforts to get the state police spokesman, ASP Mohammed Jalige, to confirm the incident were abortive at the time of going to press as calls and messages sent to his phone were not responded to.

