Bandits kill Catholic priest, six others in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

 Bandits kill Catholic priest, six others in Kaduna
Bandits kill Catholic priest, six others in Kaduna

38 mins ago

Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women

Armed bandits have killed at least seven persons including a Catholic priest in Igabi and Kajuru local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incidents in a statement on Sunday, said the bandits killed two persons at Kajinjiri village in Igabi LGA.

The two victims are – Ibrahim Rabi’u and Abdulrahman Mohammad.

He added that another victim, Kamal Murtala, is receiving treatment for gunshot wounds at a hospital in the area.

The commissioner said: “At Rago village also in Igabi local government area, bandits killed two locals identified as Alhaji Ibrahim Iro and Muhammadu Rabiu.

“In a separate incident, bandits invaded Kutura station, Kajuru local government area and killed three residents identified as Michael Shadari, Danlami Shaban and a Catholic lector, Clement Aura Bili.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the incidents and condoled with the families of those killed in both attacks while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured victim from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery.”

