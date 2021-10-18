Bandits kill dozens in attack on Sokoto market

An attack by bandits on a village market in the Goronyo district of Sokoto State on Sunday has left about 30 people dead, the state government said on Monday.

“We’re not sure of the (death toll) figure. But it is 30 something,” the spokesman for the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Muhammad Bello said in a statement, adding that the attack occurred on Sunday evening in Goronyo district.

READ ALSO: Bandits abduct three seminarians at Kaduna institute

It will be recalled that bandits had carried out a similar raid on another market in Sabon Birni district, near the border with Niger on October 8, killing 19 people in the process.

“We’re faced and bedeviled by many security challenges in our own area here, particularly banditry, kidnapping and other associated crimes,” Bello said further, adding that Governor Tambuwal had requested “the presence of more forces in the state and the deployment of more resources”, Bello said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now