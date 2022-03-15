Bandits kill DPO, nine others in Niger

Gunmen suspected to be bandits killed a divisional police officer and nine others at Magama local government area of Niger State on Tuesday.

The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Kuryas, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Minna, said the criminals killed two other police officers during an attack on a police station in the area.

He added that the bandits later moved to Nasco, the headquarters of the local government area on motorcycles, and killed three police officers and four vigilantes in the town.

READ ALSO: Bandits ravage Niger communities, kill 68 people, abduct others

The CP said a detachment of police tactical squad and the military personnel had been deployed to the area to track the criminals.

Kuryas said: “We appeal to residents in the state to assist the security personnel deployed to the area with reliable information that could help in apprehending the criminals.

“We are all out to deal with any person or group of people undermining the peaceful atmosphere of our state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now