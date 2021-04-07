Bandits kill eight people, kidnap ten in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Kaduna State was thrown into further mayhem as suspected bandits reportedly killed eight people and abducted four female members of the Anglican Church at Kasuwan Magani in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Ripples Nigeria also gathered that six occupants of a vehicle were kidnapped by the bandits along the Kaduna-Kachia road on Tuesday, April 6.

This was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday.

Furthermore, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria confirmed the abduction of its members, saying the abductors were demanding a N100m ransom.

The latest kidnapping came 12 days after their counterparts from the Redeemed Christian Church of God were abducted on the same road.

According to Aruwan, the bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in the Kajuru LG and opened fire on a bus as well as a truck carrying firewood.

Aruwan gave the names of those killed as Alfred Makinde (the driver of the bus), Abdulrahman Dela, Dauda Adamu, Umar Dauda, and Abdulrasheed Musa while the injured three were Murtala Ibrahim, Ali Manager, and Abdullahi (full name unknown).

Similarly, he said bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road at the Doka axis of the Kajuru LGA and shot at a truck, killing the driver.

He said, “Eight killed, four injured by bandits in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas.

“On a sad note, security agencies have reported the killing of eight persons in separate incidents in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas.

“In one incident, bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in the Kajuru LGA and opened fire on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood.”

