Bandits kill eight people, kidnap ten in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Bandits kill eight people, kidnap ten in Kaduna
Kaduna State was thrown into further mayhem as suspected bandits reportedly killed eight people and abducted four female members of the Anglican Church at Kasuwan Magani in the Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
Ripples Nigeria also gathered that six occupants of a vehicle were kidnapped by the bandits along the Kaduna-Kachia road on Tuesday, April 6.
This was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday.
Furthermore, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria confirmed the abduction of its members, saying the abductors were demanding a N100m ransom.
The latest kidnapping came 12 days after their counterparts from the Redeemed Christian Church of God were abducted on the same road.
Read also: Bandits kill eight, injure four in Kaduna
According to Aruwan, the bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in the Kajuru LG and opened fire on a bus as well as a truck carrying firewood.
Aruwan gave the names of those killed as Alfred Makinde (the driver of the bus), Abdulrahman Dela, Dauda Adamu, Umar Dauda, and Abdulrasheed Musa while the injured three were Murtala Ibrahim, Ali Manager, and Abdullahi (full name unknown).
Similarly, he said bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road at the Doka axis of the Kajuru LGA and shot at a truck, killing the driver.
He said, “Eight killed, four injured by bandits in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas.
“On a sad note, security agencies have reported the killing of eight persons in separate incidents in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas.
“In one incident, bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in the Kajuru LGA and opened fire on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi
The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
Sports
Real Madrid outclass woeful Liverpool in UCL quarter-final
Liverpool will have to produce another Champions League knockout stage comeback against Spanish giants after the English Premier League side...
NSF 2020: Sports minister commends athletes, officials for compliance with COVID-19 protocols
The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with COVID-19...
What to look out for this week on UEFA Champions League
As football lovers look forward to an exciting week on the UEFA Champions League, after the Easter break, below are...
Athletes set new national swimming records at Sports Festival
New national records were set on Monday, in the swimming event of the ongoing National Sports Festival tagged “Edo 2020”....
13 states pass COVID-19 screening at National Sports Festival
At least 13 out of the 15 states presently in Benin, Edo State, for the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF)...
Latest Tech News
Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google
American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...
She Leads Africa invites startups for growth coaching. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. She Leads Africa...
Nigeria’s Pricepally raises 6-digit pre-seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Pricepally raises...