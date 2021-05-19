Bandits kill eight, raze church in Kaduna community | Ripples Nigeria

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday killed eight persons at the Ungwan Gaida community in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attack in a statement, said the bandits razed the Assemblies of God Church and several houses in the community.

He listed the victims as Samaila Gajere, Bawa Gajere, Bitrus Baba, Umaru Baba, Solomon Samaila, Sambo Kasuwa, Samuila Kasuwa, and Gideon Bitrus

Aruwan said: “Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Ungwan Gaida community, near Kurmin Kaso, Chikun LGA.

“As of the time of this update, eight residents have been confirmed killed in the attack.

“A building belonging to the Assemblies of God Church was razed by the bandits, along with several houses.”



