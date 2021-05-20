Bandits kill Emir's son, others in Niger | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits on Thursday killed the son of the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska, in his father’s farm in Niger State.

The deceased was working on the farm located at Masugu near the Kontagora village in Kontagora local government area of the state when the criminals attacked him.

The monarch’s son was killed alongside other people on the farm while the bandits rustled an unspecified number of cows from the place.

Residents of the community told journalists the bandits stopped commercial and private vehicles plying the road and collected phones, money and other valuables from commuters.

According to residents, people without cash in their possession were beaten mercilessly while many others were abducted and taken to an unknown destination.

A top government official in the state, who confirmed the incident, said the bandits stormed the town, headed to the farm, and shot the Emir’s son and many others dead.

