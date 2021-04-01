Bandits kill ex-councillor, one other in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected bandits on Thursday killed a former councillor and one other person in Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement in Kaduna, said the two victims were killed in Birnin Gawri and Kajuru local government areas of the state.

He said the ex-councillor was killed while working on his farm at Ungwan Fada, Birnin Gwari LGA.

Aruwan said: “Security agencies reported that armed bandits killed a former Councillor of Gayam Ward, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area.”

