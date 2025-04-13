Connect with us

Metro

Bandits kill father, two sons in Plateau community

Published

22 minutes ago

on

Bandits suspected to be Fulani militia have reportedly killed a father and his two sons in Zogu village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The latest attack on the community which was confirmed by the spokesman of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Sam Jugo in a statement on Sunday, occurred on Saturday when the heavily armed bandits stormed the village and killed the victims whose names were given as Weyi Gebeh (56), Zhu Weyi (25) and Henry Weyi (16).

According to Jugo who described the killings as barbaric and senseless, said the victims were murdered while they were sleeping in their house.

“The leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has been notified of yet another attack on Zogu village, Miango, which claimed the lives of a father and two of his sons namely: Weyi Gebeh, 56 years; Zhu Weyi, 25; and Henry Weyi, 16,” Jogu said in the statement made available to journalists.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill two, abduct 60 in revenge over kingpins’ killing in Zamfara

“This recent event brings to nine deaths recorded this week alone. IDA expresses its utmost displeasure on the deteriorating situation in Irigwe land and calls on the security agencies to do whatever that’s required to halt this barbarism on our land and get perpetrators apprehended to face justice.

“The way criminal elements invade our motherland and kill with impunity seems to suggest a more sinister motive than mere reprisals.

“IDA therefore calls on the Plateau State government and the security to do the needful and stop the killing of innocent people in Irigwe land,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

three × 2 =


 

Investigations

Investigations2 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: In Sokoto, classrooms overtaken by goats, reptiles, as insecurity, lack of teachers, govt inaction push children out of school

SHEHU MUHAMMAD SHEHU reports on how insecurity, government inaction and lack of qualified teachers has significantly forced up the number...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Abia residents in pains, as contractor abandons erosion control project after collecting N185m

Fresh from fashion school in 2022, Onuka Kalu planned to convert one of his father’s two shops, where he formerly...
Investigations2 months ago

Trump halts $50m Gaza aid, cites ‘condoms in Gaza’ claim

In a sweeping move to reassess U.S. foreign aid spending, President Donald Trump has frozen a $50 million assistance package...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: In Zamfara, forgotten Health Center throws community into health crisis

In the late evening of Friday, September 14, 2024, shortly after the Maghrib prayer, Bashir Muhammad, a 34-year-old father of...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Insufficient teachers, learning materials worsen education access in Kwara communities

Qudus, a Junior Secondary School (JSS 2) pupil, would sit the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in a year to...