Bandits kill father, two sons in Plateau community

Bandits suspected to be Fulani militia have reportedly killed a father and his two sons in Zogu village in Miango District of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The latest attack on the community which was confirmed by the spokesman of the Irigwe Development Association (IDA), Sam Jugo in a statement on Sunday, occurred on Saturday when the heavily armed bandits stormed the village and killed the victims whose names were given as Weyi Gebeh (56), Zhu Weyi (25) and Henry Weyi (16).

According to Jugo who described the killings as barbaric and senseless, said the victims were murdered while they were sleeping in their house.

“The leadership of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) has been notified of yet another attack on Zogu village, Miango, which claimed the lives of a father and two of his sons namely: Weyi Gebeh, 56 years; Zhu Weyi, 25; and Henry Weyi, 16,” Jogu said in the statement made available to journalists.

“This recent event brings to nine deaths recorded this week alone. IDA expresses its utmost displeasure on the deteriorating situation in Irigwe land and calls on the security agencies to do whatever that’s required to halt this barbarism on our land and get perpetrators apprehended to face justice.

“The way criminal elements invade our motherland and kill with impunity seems to suggest a more sinister motive than mere reprisals.

“IDA therefore calls on the Plateau State government and the security to do the needful and stop the killing of innocent people in Irigwe land,” he said.

