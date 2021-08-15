Bandits kill five, raze nine houses in Kaduna community

Armed bandits on Sunday killed five persons during an attack on Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna, said the bandits also burnt nine houses and three vehicles during the attack.

He listed the victims as Janet Yakubu, Gambo Yakubu, Jonathan Adamu, Mrs. Monday and Humphrey Barnabas.

The commissioner said: “The Acting Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has condemned as shocking and inhuman, an attack which left five residents dead in Kaura LGA.

“This came after troops of Operation Safe Haven reported to the Kaduna State government that Madamai village in Kagoro Chiefdom, Kaura LGA, was attacked by unidentified assailants. Five people were killed, nine houses and three vehicles were burnt during the attack.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill 222, kidnap 774 in Q2 2021, collect taxes in 12 LGs —Kaduna govt

“The deceased have been identified as Janet Yakubu, Gambo Yakubu, Jonathan Adamu, Mrs. Monday and Humphrey Barnabas.

“The Acting Governor received the report with sadness, and condemned the resurgence of gruesome violence in the area. She prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls and sent heartfelt condolences to their families.

“The Acting Governor also appealed to residents to remain calm, and directed security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the incident. Security personnel are conducting patrols and investigations in the area.”

Join the conversation

Opinions