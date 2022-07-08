Bandits kill former local council secretary in Kaduna

Armed bandits have killed the immediate past secretary of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Abubakar Aliyu.

Aliyu, who was abducted three weeks ago, was killed by terrorists after they had collected a ransom from the family.

The Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Kasim Kasai, who confirmed the killing in a statement on Friday, said the former council secretary was killed about 11 days ago.

READ ALSO: Suspected bandits abduct another Catholic priest in Kaduna

The statement read: “We were told of his death yesterday (Thursday) by his younger brother who escaped from the bandits’ den.

“According to his family and friends, the Salatul ga’ib in respect of him will take place on Saturday, 10th Dhul-Hijjah, 1443 (July 9, 2022) at the Izala Eid Ground, Near Airforce Base, Funtua Road, B/Gwari, Kaduna State immediately after Eid el-Kabir prayer.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now