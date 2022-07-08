News
Bandits kill former local council secretary in Kaduna
Armed bandits have killed the immediate past secretary of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Abubakar Aliyu.
Aliyu, who was abducted three weeks ago, was killed by terrorists after they had collected a ransom from the family.
The Chairman of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union, Kasim Kasai, who confirmed the killing in a statement on Friday, said the former council secretary was killed about 11 days ago.
READ ALSO: Suspected bandits abduct another Catholic priest in Kaduna
The statement read: “We were told of his death yesterday (Thursday) by his younger brother who escaped from the bandits’ den.
“According to his family and friends, the Salatul ga’ib in respect of him will take place on Saturday, 10th Dhul-Hijjah, 1443 (July 9, 2022) at the Izala Eid Ground, Near Airforce Base, Funtua Road, B/Gwari, Kaduna State immediately after Eid el-Kabir prayer.”
