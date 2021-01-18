Bandits kill four, abduct one in Kaduna fresh attack

Armed bandits on Monday attacked Igabi and Zaria local government areas of Kaduna State and killed four persons.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday evening.

According to him, the bandits attacked commuters on the road from Anaba village to Birnin Yero town in Igabi local government area.

He said one of the victims, Lawali Abdulhameed, was a resident of Anaba village who was shot dead by the bandits as he attempted to escape the attack.

The statement read: “Security agencies also reported that armed bandits last night invaded Wusasa in Zaria local government area, and kidnapped the Wazirin Wusasa, Prof. Aliyu Mohammed, while his son, Abdulaziz Aliyu, was killed by the bandits, His nephew, one Abba Kabiru, was injured and is receiving treatment in hospital.

“Similarly, armed bandits on motorcycles swarmed Iyatawa village of Giwa local government area. Groups of local vigilantes confronted the bandits, eventually forcing them to disperse.

“Two of the local vigilantes, Malam Auwalu and Alassan Shehu, were sadly killed during the encounter as ground and air patrols were quickly mobilized to the location for a comprehensive engagement.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai on receiving the reports sent condolences to the families of the slain residents and vigilantes. The governor prayed for the repose of their souls. He also prayed for a speedy recovery for the injured.

“The governor also thanked the military for the swift response in deploying forces to the affected community in Giwa local government area.”

