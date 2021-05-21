Bandits kill four in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits have killed four people in three local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed this in a statement on Friday evening in Kaduna, the victims were killed in Igabi, Giwa, and Jema’a local government areas of the state.

He said: “Security agencies have reported that bandits invaded Zangon-Aya town in Igabi LGA.

“According to the report, two residents were killed by the bandits in the area.

“The bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town, and rustled about 30 cows belonging to a herder.

“The herder sustained gunshot injuries to the chest and is now receiving treatment in hospital.”

He, however, did not disclose the name of the hospital.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill eight, raze church in Kaduna community

Aruwan added that bandits also invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa LGA and shot one person dead.

“Three other residents sustained injuries and are receiving treatment in hospital.

“Bandits also invaded Godogodo village of Jema’a LGA and attempted to attack a police outpost. But they were effectively repelled by the personnel.

“However, one person was killed by the gunmen,” the commissioner stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions