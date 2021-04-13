Bandits kill four in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Armed bandits on Tuesday killed four persons and injured one other in Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna.

He said security agencies reported an attack on some villages in Igabi LGA.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai was saddened by the report and condoled with families of the deceased while praying for the repose of their souls.

“He also wished the injured resident a quick recovery,” the commissioner stated.

