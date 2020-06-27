Bandits kill four in Zamfara village

The Zamfara State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of four persons in fresh bandit attack at Yartalata village, Tsafe local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Gusau, said bandits invaded the village at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, killed four persons and injured many others.

He said: “The village is around Zamfara border with Katsina State.

“Therefore, the attackers are suspected to have come from neighbouring Katsina communities.

“The command has deployed security personnel to the area to restore peace and normalcy.”

He appealed to people of the area to remain calm, law-abiding and report any specious movement to the nearest security outpost.

