Latest Metro

Bandits kill four in Zamfara village

June 27, 2020
Bandits raid Katsina village, abduct 15 women
By Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State Police Command on Saturday confirmed the killing of four persons in fresh bandit attack at Yartalata village, Tsafe local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Muhammad Shehu, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Gusau, said bandits invaded the village at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, killed four persons and injured many others.

He said: “The village is around Zamfara border with Katsina State.

READ ALSO: Bandits killed 21 not 120 in fresh attacks in Zamfara, police says

“Therefore, the attackers are suspected to have come from neighbouring Katsina communities.

“The command has deployed security personnel to the area to restore peace and normalcy.”

He appealed to people of the area to remain calm, law-abiding and report any specious movement to the nearest security outpost.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!