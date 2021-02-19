Bandits kill herdsman, truck driver in Kaduna | Ripples Nigeria

Suspected bandits have killed a herdsman and truck driver in Kajuru, Giwa local government area of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the incident in a statement in Kaduna, said bandits escaping a military offensive in Kajuru local government area of the state killed the herdsman on Friday.

According to him, the bandits opened fire on the herdsman and carted away his motorcycle and other valuables.

He said security operatives are on the trail of the bandits while the deceased’s corpse had been retrieved and handed over to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites.

Aruwan said: “The assailants were responsible for the killing and kidnapping in the Kasuwan Magani and Doka general areas and other locations in Kauru local government area.

“Similarly, one truck driver was killed by bandits in Giwa local government area.”

He said a security report sent to the ministry confirmed that the incident occurred about 48 hours ago when bandits blocked the Garawa village road and opened fire on a truck carrying sugarcane from a weekly market in a neighboring state.

“The driver of the truck died instantly following the gunshots by the bandits while his assistant sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to a hospital where he is receiving treatment,” the commissioner added.

