Bandits kill Islamic cleric, community leader in Kaduna

Suspected bandits on Friday killed an Islamic cleric and a community leader in two communities in Igabi and Jema’a local government areas of Kaduna State.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said security agents informed the state government that armed bandits invaded Kawaran Rafi village in Igabi LGA and killed one Danleeman Isah, the village Chief Imam.

He said: “The bandits moved straight to Isah’s residence and in what appeared to be a premeditated murder, shot him dead, and left the location without taking any items or hostages.

“The murder of the cleric has been linked to his vocal stance against the killings and kidnappings of the citizenry by bandits.

The commissioner noted that the incident was similar to the killing of one Ardo Musa Layi in Kajuru local government area of the state in October last year.

Aruwan added: “Also similar was the shooting of Ardo Ahmadu Suleiman by bandits at Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru LGA, leaving him with bullet wounds.”

He said security agencies also reported the murder of the Sarkin Yaki of Godogodo, Mr. Yohanna Abu, by a gang of bandits.

According to him, gunmen attacked Nisama village in Jema’a LGA late on Friday night and abducted Abu and another resident, Mr. Charles Audu.

