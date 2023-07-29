Bandits kill Islamic cleric, five farmers in Kaduna community

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Wednesday killed six farmers in Birnin-Gwari local government area of Kaduna State.

One of the victims, Yakubu Muhammad Bugai, is the Vice-Chairman of the Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah in the area.

The Chairman of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union, Ishaq Usman Kasai, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Saturday, said the terrorists also abducted over 40 farmers during the attack.

He said the cleric was shot in his farm in the Rema area of the state and was taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital where he died on Thursday.

Kasai said: “The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) sorrowfully mourns the death of the Vice-Chairman of Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah, Birnin-Gwari Branch, Mal. Yakubu Muhammad Bugai and three other farmers were killed by the murderous armed bandits who have been unleashing terror in the area.

“The JIBWIS leader was shot on Wednesday 26/7/2023 at his farm located around the Rema area and was later evaluated and taken to Jibril Mai-Gwari General Hospital sustaining gunshots on his abdomen and arm. Regrettably, he passed on by 7:30 a.m. the following day, Thursday, 27th, August, 2023.”

