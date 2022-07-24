Bandits kill Katsina transport company’s driver

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Sunday morning attacked a commercial bus belonging to the Katsina State Transport Authority (KSTA) and killed the driver.

The Managing Director of KSTA, Alhaji Haruna Musa, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Katsina, listed the driver as Nasir Yusha’u.

Musa said: “The driver was shot dead by the bandits who were passing through the route when he arrived with the passengers.

“He was coming from Jibia to Katsina, at about 11:00 a.m. when he ran into the bandits. Immediately the driver saw them, he tried to stop and go back.

“But unfortunately for him, one of the vehicle’s tyres was hooked by sand. That was how the bandits shot him to death, and the passengers started running in different directions.

“The bandits collected the phones and other items belonging to some of the passengers and left the scene.

“The vehicle’s conductor who narrated to us what actually happened said none of the passengers was kidnapped by the bandits.”

